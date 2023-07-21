South Dakota Chislic Festival returns to Freeman

FREEMAN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The fifth annual festival of music, food, and activities is coming to the Freeman Prairie Arboretum next weekend.

The South Dakota Chislic Festival is not just about chislic — a cubed meat traditionally made from mutton or lamb. The day will also include a lineup of live music, a beer tent, a kid zone, disc golf, bingo, and beanbag tournaments.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on July 29.

Hissy Fits Mobile Smash Room is a new feature of the festival.

Music groups performing

• The Dawson, Brooks, Sayler Band — 10:30 a.m.

• The Man in Black, a Johnny Cash Tribute Band — 12:30 p.m.

• The Wild Card Band — 3 p.m.

• The Rock Hardys — 5:30 until close

The Freeman Lions Club will host a pork barbecue on Friday, July 28, from 5-8 p.m. at the Freeman Community Center at 224 S. Wipf Street.

On Saturday, Freeman Regional Health Services will hold a 10K Mutton Run/Walk at 10 a.m., followed by other races. The run/walk will start at the FRHS Assisted Living facility (formerly known as Salem Mennonite Home) at 106 W. Seventh St. Participants can register at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday — advanced registration at FreemanRegional.com is encouraged.

Admission to the festival is free.

Visit SDChislicFestival.com for the complete schedule.

