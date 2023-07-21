Avera Medical Minute
South Dakota Chislic Festival returns to Freeman

The festival will feature classic chislic made with lamb as well as several new methods as well.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FREEMAN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The fifth annual festival of music, food, and activities is coming to the Freeman Prairie Arboretum next weekend.

The South Dakota Chislic Festival is not just about chislic — a cubed meat traditionally made from mutton or lamb. The day will also include a lineup of live music, a beer tent, a kid zone, disc golf, bingo, and beanbag tournaments.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on July 29.

Hissy Fits Mobile Smash Room is a new feature of the festival.

Music groups performing

• The Dawson, Brooks, Sayler Band — 10:30 a.m.

• The Man in Black, a Johnny Cash Tribute Band — 12:30 p.m.

• The Wild Card Band — 3 p.m.

• The Rock Hardys — 5:30 until close

The Freeman Lions Club will host a pork barbecue on Friday, July 28, from 5-8 p.m. at the Freeman Community Center at 224 S. Wipf Street.

On Saturday, Freeman Regional Health Services will hold a 10K Mutton Run/Walk at 10 a.m., followed by other races. The run/walk will start at the FRHS Assisted Living facility (formerly known as Salem Mennonite Home) at 106 W. Seventh St. Participants can register at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday — advanced registration at FreemanRegional.com is encouraged.

Admission to the festival is free.

Visit SDChislicFestival.com for the complete schedule.

