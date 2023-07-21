Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

South Dakota’s overdose deaths have the greatest decrease across the US in 2022

Pennington County Sheriff
Pennington County Sheriff(KOTA KEVN)
By Kristin Kite
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A recent CDC report has South Dakota as the top state for the greatest decrease in overdose deaths in the country.

According to the CDC, overdose deaths in South Dakota were down 18% from previous years from 102 deaths to 84.

Pennington County’s Investigations Captain, Dustin Morrison says he has noticed the decrease in the state, but not in Rapid City.

“What we’re seeing here in Pennington County is an increase in overdoses, accidental overdoses related to fentanyl and methamphetamine. That number continues to be on the rise. It’s steadily risen from 2020 and here in 2023 we are on pace to surpass last year’s numbers as well,” Morrison said.

Unified Narcotics Enforcement Team stats 2019-2022
Unified Narcotics Enforcement Team stats 2019-2022(KOTA KEVN)

A licensed drug and alcohol counselor, Uriah Glynn said Rapid City can lower their numbers by getting people into treatment centers as quickly as possible.

“That’s kind of surprising that Rapid City’s up because Project Recovery - like I said - they came in about a year and a half ago. They served I think over 1000 patients a week,” Glynn said.

According to Pennington County, In 2022, 80% of drug possession arrests were methamphetamine. Morrison says there has been a steady increase in the last three years.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities confirmed a missing man named Wade Gordon Jr. has been found dead.
Missing man found dead in retention pond days after disappearing
Donald Trump coming to South Dakota in September
Man dies following Hanson County ATV crash
SFPD: Suspect in multiple cases found unresponsive in car trunk
Julie Lautt — who is currently the chief financial officer for Avera — will begin in the role...
Avera announces interim president and CEO

Latest News

Mayor TenHaken delivers annual budget address
he Secretary of Health and Human Services received a letter from 19 attorneys general,...
ACLU, Attorney General differ on letter sent to Washington concerning abortion ruling
ACLU, Attorney General differ on letter sent to Washington
The Aberdeen City Council unanimously approved a new ordinance this week that would prohibit...
Aberdeen exhausts 2023 snow removal budget, but next winter could be warmer