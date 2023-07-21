Third annual Sioux Falls Classic Car Auction coming up this weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Saturday, over 100 classic and collector vehicles will be presented for sale at the Denny Sanford Premiere Center for the 3rd annual Sioux Falls Classic Car Auction.

Bidding will be done live on-site as well as over the phone and online.

“It used to be years back that if you had one car in your household then you had a lot of cars,” said Classic Car Show Co-Owner Craig Gould. “Now with the three-car garage and everything, there’s a whole lot of more space in people’s lives for cars. And we all got cars on our bucket list that we wanted to have over the years. That we wanted to have, maybe we had it in high school or maybe it’s just something that we know of.”

A vehicle preview will be on Friday night. Admission is $10 and kids under 12 are free. Doors open at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday and the suction begins at 10:00 a.m.

More information can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.