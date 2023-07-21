Three SD clinics to end family planning services

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Earlier this month, Mobridge patients received a letter informing them that family planning services would no longer be available.

According to the Department of Health, as of Monday, we were told clinics in Burke Lemmon and Mobridge were set to close. But on Friday night, the Department of Health reached out again to say the family planning services would be ending, but the clinics would remain open.

The clinics provided family planning and other tests, including rapid HIV. The care was based on a sliding fee scale according to income. The letter to Mobridge patients suggests they contact either Eagle Butte or Aberdeen clinics to receive family planning care.

The drive to those facilities is up to 100 miles away.

In a statement Monday, spokesperson for the DOH, Tia Kafka described why the decision was made saying in part, “DOH staff are continually analyzing and evaluating where services are needed and where we can have the biggest impact.”

The changes are effective August 1.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.