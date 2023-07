Vikings & Packers preseason NFL games to air on Dakota News Now stations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now will air several regional preseason NFL games in August.

A full schedule of games is below:

Minnesota Vikings Schedule

Thursday, August 10 on KSFY

9:00 pm @ Seattle Seahawks

August 10 Programming Changes

12:00 am - Dakota News Now at 10 pm (August 11)

12:35 am - Jimmy Kimmel Live (August 11)

1:30 am - Nightlight (August 11)

2:00 am Big Bang Theory (August 11)

2:30 am - Press Your Luck (August 12)

Saturday, August 19 on KSFY

7:00 pm vs. Tennessee Titans

August 19 Programming Changes

1:00 am - America’s Funniest Home Videos (August 20)

2:00 am - America’s Funniest Home Videos (August 20)

3:00 am - America’s Funniest Home Videos (August 20)

Saturday, August 26 on FOX Sioux Falls

Noon vs. Arizona Cardinals

Green Bay Packers Schedule

Saturday, August 5 on KDLT

7:00 pm - Family Night

August 5 Programming Changes

1:00 am - America’s Got Talent (August 6)

12:00 am - Baking It (August 7)

Friday, August 11 on KDLT

5:30 pm - Packers Pregame

6:00 pm @ Cincinnati Bengals

August 11 Programming Changes

12:00 am - Hot Wheels Ultimate Challenge (August 14)

Saturday, August 19 on KDLT

6:30 pm - Packers Pregame

7:00 pm vs New England Patriots

August 19 Programming Changes

1:00 am - America’s Got Talent (August 20)

Saturday, August 26 on CW Sioux Falls

11:30 am - Packers Pregame

Noon vs Seattle Seahawks

Additional Green Bay Packers Programming

Packers Live (September 12, 2023 - January 9, 2024)

Tuesdays at 10:30 pm

Total Packers (September 13, 2023 - January 10, 2024)

Wednesdays at 10:30 pm

