West Lyon baseball team’s season ends just shy of the the 2-A title game

CARROLL, IA (Dakota News Now) -The West Lyon baseball team brought an impressive 25-2 record to the diamond Thursday night in Carroll, IA as they took on Beckman Catholic in the Class 2-A semi-finals.

The Wildcats jumped on top early with the first 2 runs of the game on RBI’s from Carter Ver Meer and Ryan Crichton . But the Blazers caught fire offensively with 5 in their half of the 1st inning and went on to score the final 11 runs of the game.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.