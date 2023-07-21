Avera Medical Minute
West Lyon baseball team’s season ends just shy of the the 2-A title game

Wildcats have had impressive season under Koury Kramer
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 11:28 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CARROLL, IA (Dakota News Now) -The West Lyon baseball team brought an impressive 25-2 record to the diamond Thursday night in Carroll, IA as they took on Beckman Catholic in the Class 2-A semi-finals.

The Wildcats jumped on top early with the first 2 runs of the game on RBI’s from Carter Ver Meer and Ryan Crichton . But the Blazers caught fire offensively with 5 in their half of the 1st inning and went on to score the final 11 runs of the game.

