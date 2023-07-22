1916 Brandon School historical marker unveiled

BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Brandon Elementary School held an unveiling ceremony on Saturday morning that dedicated a historical marker honoring the 1916 Brandon School building.

The historical marker was a gift from the Tuntland family, who all used to attend school in the old building.

It was also an opportunity to commemorate education in the city of Brandon.

“I’ve been told by the Brandon Historical Society there were three things important to the pioneers when they came,” said Allan Tuntland’s wife, Sharon Tuntland. “Faith, family, and education. And they’ve continued that throughout the 158-year history of this land.”

The dedication was also a way to honor the 50 year anniversary of the Brandon City Incorporation.

