Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

1916 Brandon School historical marker unveiled

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Brandon Elementary School held an unveiling ceremony on Saturday morning that dedicated a historical marker honoring the 1916 Brandon School building.

The historical marker was a gift from the Tuntland family, who all used to attend school in the old building.

It was also an opportunity to commemorate education in the city of Brandon.

“I’ve been told by the Brandon Historical Society there were three things important to the pioneers when they came,” said Allan Tuntland’s wife, Sharon Tuntland. “Faith, family, and education. And they’ve continued that throughout the 158-year history of this land.”

The dedication was also a way to honor the 50 year anniversary of the Brandon City Incorporation.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The “Justice for Jacob James” movement is demanding the Sioux Falls police to release all video...
Minnesota man claims to have walked from Minneapolis to Sioux Falls
SFPD: Suspect in multiple cases found unresponsive in car trunk
Police in Nebraska are looking for students who may have had contact with a 26-year-old man who...
26-year-old man accused of posing as high school student arrested for sex crimes, police say
Ernest Lawrence grew up in Canton, South Dakota, and graduated from the University of South...
South Dakota’s connection to the new film ‘Oppenheimer’
Kathy Cournoyer shows photos of her son, George Cournoyer Jr., who was beaten and left for dead...
Texas man gets 30-year sentence in ‘brutal’ beating death on Yankton Sioux land

Latest News

Hot Classics Night underway
The Community Outreach hosts ‘Family Fun Day’
Art show helping give back to the Toy Lending Library
1916 Brandon School historical marker unveiled
National Guard hosts ‘Beast of the East’ fitness competition