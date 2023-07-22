Avera Medical Minute
Art show helping give back to the Toy Lending Library

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An art show hosted by Sufu Creative and the Toy Lending Library took place on Saturday at the Sioux Falls Museum of Visual Materials.

The “Plays Well With Others Art Show and Toy Drive” served as a way to appreciate the works of artists within the community while giving back to those in need.

The Toy Lending Library has locations all around the area and aims to enhance the learning development of kids through play.

“We want to make sure that all boys and girls can play with toys,” said Toy Lending Library Ambassador Suzanne Erickson. “Toys have been linked to development skills, being successful in school, and social skills. This just gives every boy and girl an opportunity to play with toys.”

Those who donated a toy were entered for a chance to win a piece of art.

Art show helping give back to the Toy Lending Library
