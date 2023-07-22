Avera Medical Minute
The Community Outreach hosts ‘Family Fun Day’

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The sun was out in Sioux Falls, making for a perfect day for The Community Outreach to host their Family Fun Day.

The event took place at Giving Hope Bingo and featured 14 different inflatables, various carnival games, and a wipeout course for adults.

The event served as a way to bring people together, enjoy each other’s company, and learn more about how The Community Outreach serves the area.

“We help with housing, utilities, and transportation,” Executive Director Brett Quall explained. “We have a financial mentorship program to help people either stay in their house, not be evicted, or make sure that they don’t get disconnected from their utilities. We really just try to help people that are having the problem of being able to afford it on their own.”

Lloyd Companies served as a sponsor for the Family Fun Day, which was free to attend.

