Deja Vu? Storm look to beat Massachusetts again in playoffs

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With a chance to host a postseason game at stake last Saturday the Sioux Falls Storm played perhaps their best game of the season, winning a thrilling back-and-forth battle with the Massachusetts Pirates 62-59.

Tonight in those IFL playoffs all they have to do is do it again!

The two teams face off in the same venue, at the same time, in the opening round of the IFL playoffs tonight at 7:05 PM. They lit up the scoreboard a week ago combining for just under 700 total yards of offense.

Each team should certainly be familiar with each other by now. The Storm hope the fact that the Pirates making a second nearly cross country trip from the east coast in less than a week might lead to some fatigue on their part.

The winner of this game will face the winner of tonight’s Quad City at Frisco game in next week’s Eastern Division Final for the right to go to the IFL Championship Game.

