Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

‘Downtown at Sundown’ to connect Brookings community

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Brookings residents and visitors have another reason to get out with friends and family when Downtown at Sundown gets started. Brookings Area Chamber of Commerce president and CEO, Kelsey Doom, joined Dakota News Now to discuss what guests can expect beginning on July 27.

The events serve as a way to connect businesses and the community on Thursday nights before school starts back up.

There will be themed nights including Multicultural Night on August 10 and New Resident Welcome Night on August 17.

Other activities include a kid’s carnival, live music, splash pads, and more.

You can learn more about the event on their website.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SFPD: Suspect in multiple cases found unresponsive in car trunk
Police in Nebraska are looking for students who may have had contact with a 26-year-old man who...
26-year-old man accused of posing as high school student arrested for sex crimes, police say
Ernest Lawrence grew up in Canton, South Dakota, and graduated from the University of South...
South Dakota’s connection to the new film ‘Oppenheimer’
Kathy Cournoyer shows photos of her son, George Cournoyer Jr., who was beaten and left for dead...
Texas man gets 30-year sentence in ‘brutal’ beating death on Yankton Sioux land
Brookings County Sheriff’s Office investigating concrete unloaded onto roadway

Latest News

Ron Neugebauer stands alongside corn growing in his field near Dimock, S.D. (Photo: Abbey...
South Dakota farm income predicted to fall, but farmers remain optimistic
Early Saturday morning, first responders were called to the area of South Sycamore Avenue and...
One dead in Sioux Falls single motorcycle crash
Saturday Morning's Forecast with First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Merley
‘Downtown at Sundown’ to connect Brookings community