‘Downtown at Sundown’ to connect Brookings community

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Brookings residents and visitors have another reason to get out with friends and family when Downtown at Sundown gets started. Brookings Area Chamber of Commerce president and CEO, Kelsey Doom, joined Dakota News Now to discuss what guests can expect beginning on July 27.

The events serve as a way to connect businesses and the community on Thursday nights before school starts back up.

There will be themed nights including Multicultural Night on August 10 and New Resident Welcome Night on August 17.

Other activities include a kid’s carnival, live music, splash pads, and more.

You can learn more about the event on their website.

