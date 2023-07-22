Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Gov. Noem appoints new Director of SD Housing

Governor Krisi Noem announced that Chas Olson will be the new Executive Director of the South...
Governor Krisi Noem announced that Chas Olson will be the new Executive Director of the South Dakota Housing.(Office of Governor Kristi Noem)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Friday, Governor Kristi Noem announced that Chas Olson, who has been serving as the Interim Director of South Dakota Housing, has been appointed to Executive Director.

“As interim director, Chas has been very proactive in reaching out to communities and working to roll out funding as quickly as possible,” said Governor Noem. “I am confident that he will continue to cut red tape and streamline state government for the people of South Dakota as executive director.”

Before serving as interim director, Olson served as the Director of Rental Housing Development and as a Housing Development Officer. He joined the SDHDA in 2014.

“It’s an honor to be appointed by Governor Noem, and I want to thank her for the opportunity to serve as the Executive Director of SDHDA,” said Olson. “We have an outstanding staff and board of commissioners at SDHDA, and I look forward to continuing my work with them in this new capacity. Together, we will ensure that all South Dakotans have a place to call home.”

Olson is from Pierre and has served as interim director since April.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SFPD: Suspect in multiple cases found unresponsive in car trunk
Police in Nebraska are looking for students who may have had contact with a 26-year-old man who...
26-year-old man accused of posing as high school student arrested for sex crimes, police say
The “Justice for Jacob James” movement is demanding the Sioux Falls police to release all video...
Minnesota man claims to have walked from Minneapolis to Sioux Falls
Ernest Lawrence grew up in Canton, South Dakota, and graduated from the University of South...
South Dakota’s connection to the new film ‘Oppenheimer’
Kathy Cournoyer shows photos of her son, George Cournoyer Jr., who was beaten and left for dead...
Texas man gets 30-year sentence in ‘brutal’ beating death on Yankton Sioux land

Latest News

Ron Neugebauer stands alongside corn growing in his field near Dimock, S.D. (Photo: Abbey...
South Dakota farm income predicted to fall, but farmers remain optimistic
Early Saturday morning, first responders were called to the area of South Sycamore Avenue and...
One dead in Sioux Falls single motorcycle crash
Saturday Morning's Forecast with First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Merley
‘Downtown at Sundown’ to connect Brookings community