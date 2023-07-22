Gov. Noem appoints new Director of SD Housing

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Friday, Governor Kristi Noem announced that Chas Olson, who has been serving as the Interim Director of South Dakota Housing, has been appointed to Executive Director.

“As interim director, Chas has been very proactive in reaching out to communities and working to roll out funding as quickly as possible,” said Governor Noem. “I am confident that he will continue to cut red tape and streamline state government for the people of South Dakota as executive director.”

Before serving as interim director, Olson served as the Director of Rental Housing Development and as a Housing Development Officer. He joined the SDHDA in 2014.

“It’s an honor to be appointed by Governor Noem, and I want to thank her for the opportunity to serve as the Executive Director of SDHDA,” said Olson. “We have an outstanding staff and board of commissioners at SDHDA, and I look forward to continuing my work with them in this new capacity. Together, we will ensure that all South Dakotans have a place to call home.”

Olson is from Pierre and has served as interim director since April.

