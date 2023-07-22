Avera Medical Minute
LEGION SUPER REGIONALS: Both Harrisburg teams, Sioux Falls East, Renner & Rapid City Post 22 advance to State

Will be joined by Aberdeen Smittys, Brookings and tournament host Yankton
Sioux Falls East, Renner, both Harrisburg teams, and Rapid City Post 22 win regional series to advance to state
By Zach Borg
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, RENNER, HARRISBURG & RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The field for the 2023 State A Legion Baseball Tournament is set and it isn’t without one notable surprise.

In their first year fielding two programs, Harrisburg will send both of their teams to state as the 11th seeded Harrisburg Maroon team pulled the biggest upset of the Super Regionals, winning games two and three with their backs to the wall at 6th seed Rapid City Post 320 to become the lowest seeded team to reach State.

Click on the video viewer for highlights from:

-Sioux Falls East’s 7-1 victory to finish a sweep of Sturgis

-Renner’s 9-5 win over Brandon Valley to take their series in two

-Harrisburg Gold’s second consecutive 11-0 win over Sioux Falls West

-Harrisburg Maroon’s stunning 13-7 game three win at #6 seed Rapid City Post 320

-Defending State Champion Rapid City Post 22 returning to state with a 6-5 win over Pierre

The other two series both ended in sweeps as Aberdeen Smittys won 1-0 at Watertown and Brookings took care of Huron.

Those seven teams along with State A Tournament host Yankton advance to next week’s State A Tournament at Riverside Park. It’s a double elimination event that will run July 25-29.

Here is a schedule of games.

STATE A LEGION BASEBALL TOURNAMENT @ YANKTON

TUESDAY, JULY 25

GAME 1: #1 Sioux Falls East vs. #11 Harrisburg Maroon, 10:00 AM

GAME 2: #2 Harrisburg Gold vs. #9 Aberdeen Smittys, 12:30 PM

GAME 3: #4 Brookings vs. #5 Rapid City Post 22, 5:00 PM

GAME 4: #3 Yankton vs. #7 Renner, 7:30 PM

WEDNESDAY, JULY 26TH

GAME 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 3 loser, 10:00 AM

GAME 6: Game 2 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 12:30 PM

GAME 7: Game 1 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 5:00 PM

GAME 8: Game 2 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7:30 pm

THURSDAY, JULY 27TH

GAME 9: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 loser 12:00 PM

GAME 10: Game 5 winner vs. Game 8 loser, 2:30 PM

GAME 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 6:30 PM

FRIDAY, JULY 28TH

GAME 12: Game 9/10 winner vs. Game 11 loser, 4:30 PM

GAME 13: Game 9/10 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 7:00 PM

*Game 12 and 13 will not match previous opponents unless absolutely necessary.

SATURDAY, JULY 29TH

GAME 14: Game 12 winner vs. Game 13 winner, 11:00 AM

GAME 15: (If necessary), 13 minutes after

*If three teams remain after Game 13, winner of Game 11 advances to Game 15

