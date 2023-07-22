Avera Medical Minute
Minnesota man claims to have walked from Minneapolis to Sioux Falls

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Minnesota man arrived in Sioux Falls on Friday after he claims to have spent two weeks walking from Minneapolis to bring attention to a recent death in the city.

When John Martin arrived in the city limits, a group walked with him to the cemetery and police station.

“I’m honored that they walk with me,” Martin said. “I’m honored to walk with them. I’m honored in being here with them, and they’ve accepted me.”

Jacob James was shot during an encounter with Sioux Falls police in August of 2022. The “Justice for Jacob James” movement is demanding the Sioux Falls police to release all video footage from that day.

The Attorney General’s Office deemed the shooting justified.

