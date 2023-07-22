National Guard hosts ‘Beast of the East’ fitness competition

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Saturday, a fitness challenge hosted by the National Guard was held at Howard Wood Field to find the “Beast of the East.”

Four-person teams took part in several different events, some of which included a medicine ball throw, a 2-minute plank, tire flips, a Humvee pull, a memorization skills test, and much more.

The course was described as a challenge for participants both physically and mentally.

“It’s always kind of nice to get the community involved because we’re a community-based organization,” said Jarod Morken with the South Dakota Army National Guard. “Our responsibility is to the people of South Dakota. With that, getting out and being present and helping people work towards challenges, and promoting fitness and health and teamwork with a community mindset is a big focus for us.”

The Beast of the East competition also served as a recruiting opportunity for those interested in joining the National Guard.

