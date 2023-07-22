Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

National Guard hosts ‘Beast of the East’ fitness competition

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Saturday, a fitness challenge hosted by the National Guard was held at Howard Wood Field to find the “Beast of the East.”

Four-person teams took part in several different events, some of which included a medicine ball throw, a 2-minute plank, tire flips, a Humvee pull, a memorization skills test, and much more.

The course was described as a challenge for participants both physically and mentally.

“It’s always kind of nice to get the community involved because we’re a community-based organization,” said Jarod Morken with the South Dakota Army National Guard. “Our responsibility is to the people of South Dakota. With that, getting out and being present and helping people work towards challenges, and promoting fitness and health and teamwork with a community mindset is a big focus for us.”

The Beast of the East competition also served as a recruiting opportunity for those interested in joining the National Guard.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The “Justice for Jacob James” movement is demanding the Sioux Falls police to release all video...
Minnesota man claims to have walked from Minneapolis to Sioux Falls
SFPD: Suspect in multiple cases found unresponsive in car trunk
Police in Nebraska are looking for students who may have had contact with a 26-year-old man who...
26-year-old man accused of posing as high school student arrested for sex crimes, police say
Ernest Lawrence grew up in Canton, South Dakota, and graduated from the University of South...
South Dakota’s connection to the new film ‘Oppenheimer’
Kathy Cournoyer shows photos of her son, George Cournoyer Jr., who was beaten and left for dead...
Texas man gets 30-year sentence in ‘brutal’ beating death on Yankton Sioux land

Latest News

Hot Classics Night underway
The Community Outreach hosts ‘Family Fun Day’
Art show helping give back to the Toy Lending Library
1916 Brandon School historical marker unveiled
National Guard hosts ‘Beast of the East’ fitness competition