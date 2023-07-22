One dead in Sioux Falls single motorcycle crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Early Saturday morning, first responders were called to the area of South Sycamore Avenue and East 53rd Street in Sioux Falls for a motorcycle crash that left one person dead.

The call came around 12:24 a.m. on Saturday. Investigators found a southbound Yamaha motorcycle left the roadway and collided with a roadside sign.

The 19-year-old driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead on the scene and was wearing a helmet and safety equipment.

Investigators are unsure if speed was a factor in the crash. Drugs and alcohol don’t appear to be a factor, according to authorities.

The name of the driver is being withheld pending family notification and the crash is still under investigation by the Sioux Falls Police Department Traffic Section.

