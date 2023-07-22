Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Report: Spotify to raise price of premium plan

The Wall Street Journal is reporting that Spotify is planning to raise the price of its premium...
The Wall Street Journal is reporting that Spotify is planning to raise the price of its premium plan.(Pixabay)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Streaming your favorite music on Spotify may soon cost you more money.

According to a Wall Street Journal report, the company is expected to raise the price of its ad-free premium monthly plan in the U.S. by a dollar.

It currently costs $9.99 per month.

The journal, citing anonymous sources, is reporting the announcement is expected to be announced next week.

The report also states that the company could increase prices in other markets in the coming months.

This would be the first increase for its premium subscription plan since Spotify launched in 2011.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SFPD: Suspect in multiple cases found unresponsive in car trunk
Police in Nebraska are looking for students who may have had contact with a 26-year-old man who...
26-year-old man accused of posing as high school student arrested for sex crimes, police say
The “Justice for Jacob James” movement is demanding the Sioux Falls police to release all video...
Minnesota man claims to have walked from Minneapolis to Sioux Falls
Ernest Lawrence grew up in Canton, South Dakota, and graduated from the University of South...
South Dakota’s connection to the new film ‘Oppenheimer’
Kathy Cournoyer shows photos of her son, George Cournoyer Jr., who was beaten and left for dead...
Texas man gets 30-year sentence in ‘brutal’ beating death on Yankton Sioux land

Latest News

An 85-year-old man has died after getting trapped under a rolling car in Atlanta.
85-year-old man dies after getting trapped underneath rolling car, police say
Governor Krisi Noem announced that Chas Olson will be the new Executive Director of the South...
Gov. Noem appoints new Director of SD Housing
A K-9 named Maya died about a month after the police department celebrated her retirement.
Former police K-9 dies suddenly just a month after retiring
Ron Neugebauer stands alongside corn growing in his field near Dimock, S.D. (Photo: Abbey...
South Dakota farm income predicted to fall, but farmers remain optimistic