STATE LITTLE LEAGUE: Sioux Falls returns to championship while Capital City stays alive

Pierre teams wins elimination game 11-2 against Harney, Sioux Falls remains unbeaten with 7-0 win over Rapid City
Capital City (Pierre) stays alive, Sioux Falls advances to championship
By Zach Borg
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 11:31 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Mother nature delayed proceedings for about two hours on day two of the 2023 South Dakota State Little League Tournament with a heavy rain storm.

Once it was time there was little to delay the potent bats of Sioux Falls and Capital City (Pierre).

Click on the video viewer for highlights from:

-Capital City’s 11-2 win to eliminate Harney and advance to the consolation semifinal.

-Sioux Falls 7-0 win over Rapid City to secure a spot in Sunday’s championship

Capital City will face Rapid City in the consolation semifinal tomorrow at noon. The winner of that game advances to the championship on Sunday where they will face Sioux Falls. By virtue of being unbeaten, whoever faces Sioux Falls will have to beat them twice. The first game on Sunday is scheduled for noon while the second, if necessary, would follow shortly thereafter around 2:30 PM.

