Tabor earns final spot in State B Legion Baseball Tournament
Defeat Mount Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney 7-0 in Region 4B Championship
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TABOR, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The field for the 2023 South Dakota State B Legion Baseball Tournament is set.
After weather pushed the Region 4B Championship back host Tabor earned the final spot in the tournament on Saturday afternoon by defeating Mount Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney 7-0.
Click on the video viewer above for highlights!
Below is the bracket and schedule for the State B Legion Tournament in Redfield. The double elimination event begins on Friday and will crown a champion Tuesday, August 1st.
