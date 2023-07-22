Tabor earns final spot in State B Legion Baseball Tournament

TABOR, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The field for the 2023 South Dakota State B Legion Baseball Tournament is set.

After weather pushed the Region 4B Championship back host Tabor earned the final spot in the tournament on Saturday afternoon by defeating Mount Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney 7-0.

Below is the bracket and schedule for the State B Legion Tournament in Redfield. The double elimination event begins on Friday and will crown a champion Tuesday, August 1st.

The 2023 South Dakota State B Legion Baseball Tournament Bracket runs from July 28th through August 1st in Redfield. (Dakota News Now)

