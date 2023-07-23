Avera Medical Minute
Another Brookings Summer with Downtown at Sundown

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Five weeks of live music, food, and drinks will make up the 9th annual Downtown at Sundown beginning July 27. Over 18,000 people were welcomed last year to the downtown area throughout the series and this year’s goal is to eclipse 25,000. There are a few themed nights this year such as Multi Cultural Night on August 10. Organizers shifted the series dates this year too so the last event on August 27 will welcome students back to SDSU for the fall semester. Brookings Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Kelsey Doom says there are plenty of activities for kids to enjoy this year and an impressive lineup of live musicians from the area.

