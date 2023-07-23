BBB: Online car dealership operating under fake South Dakota address scams buyer out of over $40,000

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Better Business Bureau investigation has found an online car dealership using the address of a reputable Webster, South Dakota dealer recently scammed an individual for over $40,000.

The online dealership “Collector’s Car” lists its address as 730 West Highway 12 in Webster on its website and claims to sell “highly rated classic vintage cars in South Dakota.”

The registration for the website is listed in Burlington, Massachusetts and the Webster address on the website is actually where Restorable Cars, who confirmed to the BBB they had no association with Collector’s Cars, is located.

A BBB Scam Tracker Report in July showed a loss of $40,900 reported by a consumer. The consumer saw a Facebook advertisement for a 1966 Chevrolet Nova SS. A relative of the consumer contacted Collector’s Cars and bought the car via wire transfer. The car was never delivered and the consumer’s phone number was blocked by Collector’s Cars.

Collector’s Cars is not listed as an active vehicle dealer with the South Dakota Department of Revenue, nor is it registered with the South Dakota Secretary of State, according to the BBB.

The BBB has a list of tips to avoid being scammed when purchasing a car on their website BBB.org.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.