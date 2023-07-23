Avera Medical Minute
Capital City eliminates Rapid City to advance to Little League State Championship

Pierre team wins 10-0 and will face Sioux Falls for championship tomorrow
Pierre defeats Rapid City 10-0 in elimination game
By Zach Borg
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The bats of the Capital City Little League team seem to respond well to being faced with elimination.

Less than 24 hours after winning an elimination game at the South Dakota State Little League Tournament against Harney 11-2 the kids from Pierre were even better on Saturday, racing out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning and never looking back on the way to a 10-0 win at the Sanford Diamonds in Sioux Falls.

Click on the video viewer above for highlights!

With the victory Capital City advances to the championship game tomorrow against two-time defending state champion Sioux Falls. By virtue of Sioux Falls being unbeaten in the tournament Capital City will have to win twice to claim the title.

The first game is scheduled to start at noon. Should Capital City win a second, winner-take-all, championship game will follow around 2:20 PM.

