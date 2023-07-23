Avera Medical Minute
Coming up this week: Mayor’s Fitness Court Challenge

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Coming up on Thursday, Mayor Paul TenHaken, Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation, and GreatLIFE will be celebrating the addition of the fitness court at Rotary Park with the Mayor’s Fitness Court Challenge.

The event starts at 4:00 p.m. and community members will compete for various community records, including most push-ups, longest bar hang, and most pull-ups. Records will be awarded to both men and women in four different age groups. Record holders will be recognized on social media and will receive a certificate as well as some Sioux Falls swag.

More information can be found here.

