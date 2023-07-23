Avera Medical Minute
Jackson County head-on crash leaves one dead

Authorities in Jackson County are investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened on Saturday...
Authorities in Jackson County are investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened on Saturday night and left one person dead.(MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities in Jackson County are investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened on Saturday night and left one person dead.

Around 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, a 2020 Hyundai Elantra was driving west in the eastbound lane of I-90 about 18 miles west of Kadoka. The Hyundai crashed head-on with a 2016 Chrysler Town and Country that was driving east.

The 24-year-old male driver of the Chrysler sustained serious non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the Philip Hospital.

The 22-year-old female passenger of the Chrysler also sustained serious non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a Rapid City Hospital.

The 31-year-old male driver of the Hyundai died from his injuries.

All involved were wearing seatbelts. Names are being withheld pending family notification.

South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash and all information released is preliminary.

