More renovations at USD’s Knudson School of Law to help students

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This is the third straight summer of renovations at the Knudson School of Law on the University of South Dakota’s campus. The building was constructed in 1981 and they say that the upgrades were needed.

The campus of the University of South Dakota is quiet in the summer months with few students living there and preparations for the upcoming fall semester underway, but inside the Knudson School of Law, the sound of progress can be heard.

“These projects we get a short window because students leave in early May and they come back in early August for us,” explained the Dean of the Knudson School of Law, Neil Fulton. “It’s pretty compressed for the workers, but they’ve done a great job.”

Because of that short window, this summer’s renovations will not be the last. Fulton said that they have a “couple more summers at least to go” to complete all the planned projects.

“It’s a great building with a lot of great space,” said Fulton. “It just needs some updates to be more modern and appropriate to our current student needs.”

This summer’s focus is on the lower-level library. They will be moving their collection to collapsible shelving which will reduce the footprint of the shelves and create more space to study.

“It also just kind of opens up the lighting and the visibility in the lower level,” describe Fulton. “You’re still in the basement, but it’s a lot cleaner, a lot better lines, a lot better light down there so it’s going to be a better place for students to study and it’s going to be more homey when students spend hours and hours reading important cases and statutes in law school.”

In the previous two summers, they renovated the classrooms and the student commons. All of these changes will have a lasting impact on those who often visit the building.

“The faculty, staff, and students for the building are what really make it go, but the building is important,” Fulton said. “I’m not somebody who loves renovations, but these things are fantastic in that they meet current needs and they make it a more livable space for everyone who works and studies here.”

Even though they’re up against a tight deadline, construction is on track to be finished before classes begin on August 7th and it could potentially be done even sooner during orientation.

