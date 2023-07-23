Name released in Hanson County fatal crash

HANSON COUNTY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities in Hanson County have identified the man who died after an ATV accident on July 14 near Epiphany, South Dakota.

Investigators found that 57-year-old John Zens of Canova, South Dakota, was driving east on 244th Street near Epiphany when he came off the ATV before it went into a ditch.

“For an undetermined reason, the 57-year-old male driver came off the ATV before it went into the ditch,” stated the Department of Public Safety.

Zens was airlifted to Sanford in Sioux Falls and succumbed to his injuries on July 18.

South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

