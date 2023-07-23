One dead in single vehicle crash in Milbank

MILBANK, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that happened in Milbank on Saturday afternoon that left one person dead and another seriously injured.

Around noon on Saturday, a 2004 GMC Yukon XL was traveling north on 5th Street South in Milbank when the vehicle drove up the curb at the East Park Avenue intersection. The vehicle continued through the intersection at a high speed and crashed into a tree in a front yard on the west side of the road.

The 34-year-old male driver was taken by ambulance to Milbank Avera Hospital with serious non-life-threatening injuries.

The 28-year-old female passenger was pronounced dead on the scene and was not wearing a seatbelt.

All information released so far is preliminary and names are being withheld pending family notification.

