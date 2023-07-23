Severance Brewing Company hosts picnic-themed ‘BARKet’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On a Sunday afternoon, many people like to spend time relaxing with their pets, and on Sunday, Severance Brewing Company in Sioux Falls hosted an event that allowed dog owners to do just that.

Guests at the “BARKet” could sip local craft beers while shopping for dog-themed items such as jeweled dog collars, specialty treats, and handmade bandanas. There was also a picnic-themed pet photo shoot.

During the entire month of July, Severance has also been hosting a fundraiser for Sioux Empire Pit Rescue.

“Any penny that we receive is absolutely helpful,” said Pit Rescue volunteer Ashley Bartholomaus. “If you have five dollars, ten dollars, or even the pennies that you might donate on top of your bill, (donations) really do end up being essential for us to do what we do.”

The BARKet ran from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.

