Storm storm back to stun Massachusetts in IFL Playoffs

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Whatever happens the rest of the postseason, it’s hard to imagine a better final game in Sioux Falls at the Storm Shelter for outgoing head coach Kurtiss Riggs and quarterback Lorenzo Brown.

Shutout in the first half of their IFL Eastern Division Semifinal with Massachusetts, the Storm stormed back from as many as 19 down to win 42-39 at a frenzied Denny Sanford Premier Center on Saturday night.

With the victory Sioux Falls (10-6) will play for the IFL’s Eastern Division Championship next weekend at the Frisco Fighters. Date and time will be announced soon.

It appeared as though the Storm would be staying home next week after a meager first half in which they were shutout 17-0. Though Sioux Falls finally got on the board with a pair of touchdowns in the third quarter, the Pirates stretched their lead to as many as 19 and appeared to be in command with 12:25 to play in the fourth after a 31-yard Mike Glass to Owen Thomas touchdown pass put Massachusetts in a seemingly comfortable 39-21 lead.

Sioux Falls needed just two minutes to score, getting an 11-yard Lorenzo Brown to Cole Thurness touchdown connection that cut the deficit to 39-28 with 10:01 to go.

On their ensuing possession, while attempting a fourth down and 1 conversion, Glass fumbled and Sioux Falls’ James Brown recovered at the Pirate nine yardline. Two plays later Brown hit Donnie Corley Jr. for a seven yard score to pull Sioux Falls to within 39-34.

Once again Massachusetts appeared to be on the verge of putting the Storm away on their next possession by driving to the Sioux Falls 13. Glass fired for the endzone yet was picked of by Sioux Falls’ Clifton Duck who took the ball out to the five yardline. Along with a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on the Pirates, Sioux Falls started the next series at their own 20, and Brown promptly threw a 30-yard touchdown to Xavier Jackson to give Sioux Falls their first lead. The Storm added a two-point conversion to go ahead 42-39 with 2:36 to play.

With their last possession Massachusetts drove down to the Sioux Falls 12 where their drive ultimately stalled. Josh Gable, one of the top kickers in the IFL, then missed a game-tying 28 yard field goal with 41 seconds to play. The Storm got a necessary first down on the following possession to run out the clock and secure an improbable victory.

Brown went 14-18 through the air for 183 yards and five touchdowns while also running for a team-high 34 yards and a score. Jackson hauled in four passes for 92 yards and two scores. Corley (1 TD) and Thurness (2 TD) each had 41 yards receiving.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.