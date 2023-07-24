Adrenaline Volleyball bring top talent to Sanford Pentagon over next three days

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Perhaps the next crop of young stars on the volleyball court are playing at the Sanford Pentagon with plenty of Division One caliber college talent on display the next three days.

Today at the Pentagon was the Midwest Battle featuring select teams from six midwest states to determine who the “best volleyball state in the Midwest” is. 26 D1 commitments are featured amongst the teams from South Dakota, North Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska and Kansas.

Then tomorrow the Midwest’s largest high school tournament, Summer Slam, gets going with 80 teams in the field, including eight state champions and seven runners-up. That concludes on Tuesday.

The events, sponsored by Adrenaline Volleyball, are a terrific chance to compete against all levels of competition across division and state lines.

