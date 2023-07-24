Avera Medical Minute
Amber Alert issued for Texas teen

From left, Erika Anderson, 15, is missing from Brookston, Texas. She's believed to be with Jonathan Ramirez, 22.(Source: NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
(Gray News) - The Red River County Sheriff’s office has issued an Amber Alert for Erika Anderson, 15, who’s believed to have been abducted and has been missing since Sunday from Brookston, Texas.

Law enforcement said they believe the teenage girl is is grave or immediate danger.

Erika has brown hair, brown eyes, is 5-foot-4 and 115 pounds. She was last seen in a gray hoodie and may also be calling herself Erika McCarver.

Police are also looking for Jonathan Ramirez, 22. He’s described as having brown eyes and black hair. He’s 5-foot-8 and 148 pounds.

Ramirez is believed to be driving a 2009 Toyota Camry, green and beige, with Texas license plate number RWW6625.

Anyone with information on this teen’s disappearance should call Red River County Sheriff’s Office 903-427-3838 or 911.

