Arrest made in Heritage Park stabbing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A 34-year-old woman was arrested for a stabbing incident in central Sioux Falls Sunday evening.

According to police spokesperson Sam Clemens, there was a disagreement, though officers do not know what led up to it.

One person used a knife to stab a man. Another person attempted to separate the two people and received some minor cuts that did not require medical attention.

The victim who was stabbed went to the hospital for his injuries. He did not press charges against the suspect.

The suspect — 34-year-old Krystal McCain from Sioux Falls — was found and arrested for Aggravated Assault.

