Big wins on the dirt at I-90 Speedway
Saturday night feature races
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HARTFORD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Northern Outlaw Spring Association paid a visit to I-90 Speedway on a Saturday night that saw some dominant victories for the winning racers.
Click on the video viewer for action from the feature races including:
-Tracy Halouska winning his second straight USRA Hobby Stock feature
-Clint Erickson taking the checkered flag in the USRA B-Modifieds
-Corbin Erickson victorious in the IMCA Racesaver Sprints
-Jade Hastings dominating the NOSA feature
