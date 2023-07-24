Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Big wins on the dirt at I-90 Speedway

Saturday night feature races
For 7-22-23
By Zach Borg
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Northern Outlaw Spring Association paid a visit to I-90 Speedway on a Saturday night that saw some dominant victories for the winning racers.

Click on the video viewer for action from the feature races including:

-Tracy Halouska winning his second straight USRA Hobby Stock feature

-Clint Erickson taking the checkered flag in the USRA B-Modifieds

-Corbin Erickson victorious in the IMCA Racesaver Sprints

-Jade Hastings dominating the NOSA feature

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The “Justice for Jacob James” movement is demanding the Sioux Falls police to release all video...
Minnesota man claims to have walked from Minneapolis to Sioux Falls
Early Saturday morning, first responders were called to the area of South Sycamore Avenue and...
One dead in Sioux Falls single motorcycle crash
South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that happened in Milbank on Saturday...
One dead in single vehicle crash in Milbank
Authorities in Hanson County have identified the man who died after an ATV accident on July 14...
Name released in Hanson County fatal crash
Governor Krisi Noem announced that Chas Olson will be the new Executive Director of the South...
Gov. Noem appoints new Director of SD Housing

Latest News

Sioux Falls celebrates winning 2023 State Little League Championship
Sioux Falls wins third consecutive South Dakota State Little League Championship
Sioux Falls Storm quarterback Lorenzo Brown on the run in the IFL playoffs against Massachusetts
Storm storm back to stun Massachusetts in IFL Playoffs
Capital City Little League (Pierre) advances to State Championship Game with 10-0 win over...
Capital City eliminates Rapid City to advance to Little League State Championship
Tabor wins Region 4B Legion Championship
Tabor earns final spot in State B Legion Baseball Tournament