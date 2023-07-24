Big wins on the dirt at I-90 Speedway

HARTFORD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Northern Outlaw Spring Association paid a visit to I-90 Speedway on a Saturday night that saw some dominant victories for the winning racers.

Click on the video viewer for action from the feature races including:

-Tracy Halouska winning his second straight USRA Hobby Stock feature

-Clint Erickson taking the checkered flag in the USRA B-Modifieds

-Corbin Erickson victorious in the IMCA Racesaver Sprints

-Jade Hastings dominating the NOSA feature

