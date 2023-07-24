Catching up on immunizations before new school year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Along with the needed school supplies before the start of the new school year, immunizations for children are also something to keep an eye on.

The South Dakota Department of Health requires updated series of shots for children at different ages, and now may be the best time to schedule an appointment to update those before the new year.

Children entering into school for the first time are required to get four main series of shots before they can enroll into classes. In general, four or more doses of diphtheria, pertussis and tetanus containing vaccine are required, along with four or more doses of poliovirus vaccine, two doses of a measles, mumps and rubella vaccine, and two doses of varicella (chickenpox) vaccine.

Children at age 11 and entering into the sixth grade are also required to have one dose of Tdap, as well as one dose of meningococcal vaccine. Hepatitis A, Hepatitis B, Hib, annual Influenza, and Pneumococcal vaccines are also recommended but not required.

Sanford Health Pediatrician Dr. Jennifer Haggar said these vaccinations are important in protecting children against rare diseases that often times carry dangerous symptoms.

“A lot of times, we don’t know a lot about these illnesses because we’re vaccinated, and we’ve never experienced them. So getting some information, knowing really what you’re protecting yourself against can go a long ways in feeling comfortable with them,” Haggar said. “These vaccines are safe, they’re effective, and they prevent really devastating diseases. So we recommend them for our patients, and are always happy to talk through what they’re preventing, what they’re protecting against, and the risks and benefits.”

Haggar said the COVID-19 pandemic also set a lot of children back on checkups as well, especially for middle schoolers. So not only scheduling an appointment to get them up to date with vaccinations, but also using the time to ask questions on health concerns is something they recommend.

“During COVID, we really saw a lot of people not make their yearly checkups. Surprisingly, I’ve been finding a seven-year-old who is not up to date, though the family would hope to otherwise have them up to date,” Haggar said.

