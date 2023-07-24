Avera Medical Minute
Dakota Alliance 17U girls soccer team wins first national championship

Defeat South Adames (TX) in penalty kicks to claim United States Youth Soccer National Championship
Rally twice to beat Texas team in Penalty Kicks in United States Youth Soccer National Championship
By Zach Borg
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORLANDO, FL (Dakota News Now) - Down twice by a goal with time winding down, the Dakota Alliance 17U girls soccer team rallied to make history.

The Alliance scored goals in the 89th minute and 110th minute to tie Solar SC (South Adames, TX) and then won 5-4 in penalty kicks to claim their first United States Youth Soccer National Championship.

Harrisburg’s Jaylee Hofer tied that game at one with a breakaway goal in the 89th minute. Her Tiger teammate, Hailee Christensen, netted another equalizer in the 110th minute during extra time to tie the game at two.

The match would move to penalty kicks where, after each team scored on their first two attempts, Alliance goalie Stella Litzen made a save to give them the advantage. When give their first chance to clinch victory Abby Flanagan scored to secure the 5-4 victory in penalty kicks.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

