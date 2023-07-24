Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Drunk driver crashes into apartments near Bryant, injures two residents

A Bryant man was arrested for driving under the influence after crashing into an apartment...
A Bryant man was arrested for driving under the influence after crashing into an apartment building in Hamlin County and injuring two residents.(Hamlin County Sheriff's Ofice)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYANT, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Bryant man was arrested for driving under the influence after crashing into an apartment building in Hamlin County and injuring two residents.

On Sunday, July 23rd around 4:20 a.m., Watertown Regional Dispatch Center received a 911 call about an incident that was taking place at an apartment building in rural Bryant. The 911 caller was not at the building during the call and was not sure what was going on. Deputies with the Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the scene.

While the officers were en route, it was discovered that a vehicle had crashed into a building where several people had been sleeping. The Lake Norden Ambulances and Bryant Fire Department were sent to the scene as well.

Two people that were inside during the crash received non-life-threatening injuries and were taken by ambulances to the hospital.

The driver of the vehicle, a 28-year-old Bryant man, was arrested for DUI as well as additional charges pending on the incident.

Also on scene was BES Towing from Lake Norden.

The crash and incident is being investigated by the Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that happened in Milbank on Saturday...
One dead in single vehicle crash in Milbank
Authorities in Hanson County have identified the man who died after an ATV accident on July 14...
Name released in Hanson County fatal crash
Authorities in Jackson County are investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened on Saturday...
Jackson County head-on crash leaves one dead
The “Justice for Jacob James” movement is demanding the Sioux Falls police to release all video...
Minnesota man claims to have walked from Minneapolis to Sioux Falls
BBB warns of Craigslist contractor who fails to complete work
BBB: Online car dealership operating under fake South Dakota address scams buyer out of over $40,000

Latest News

Francis Lange pleaded guilty but mentally ill to a triple homicide in Scotland, South Dakota.
Tyndall man sentenced to life in prison for triple homicide
Deb Rombough of Harrisburg High School was named the 2023 National ProStart Educator of...
Harrisburg teacher recognized with national award
On Miracle Treat Day this week, thirty Dairy Queen locations in South Dakota and Minnesota will...
Miracle Treat Day to benefit Sanford Children’s Hospital
Arrest made in Heritage Park stabbing