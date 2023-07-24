Drunk driver crashes into apartments near Bryant, injures two residents

BRYANT, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Bryant man was arrested for driving under the influence after crashing into an apartment building in Hamlin County and injuring two residents.

On Sunday, July 23rd around 4:20 a.m., Watertown Regional Dispatch Center received a 911 call about an incident that was taking place at an apartment building in rural Bryant. The 911 caller was not at the building during the call and was not sure what was going on. Deputies with the Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the scene.

While the officers were en route, it was discovered that a vehicle had crashed into a building where several people had been sleeping. The Lake Norden Ambulances and Bryant Fire Department were sent to the scene as well.

Two people that were inside during the crash received non-life-threatening injuries and were taken by ambulances to the hospital.

The driver of the vehicle, a 28-year-old Bryant man, was arrested for DUI as well as additional charges pending on the incident.

Also on scene was BES Towing from Lake Norden.

The crash and incident is being investigated by the Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office.

