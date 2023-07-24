Avera Medical Minute
Farmers Union holds camp to teach kids about agriculture

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HURON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - More than 100 kids across the state got their hands dirty while learning about agriculture and how to grow plants.

The Farmers Union Jr. State Camp was held near Huron this week.

Campers were able to germinate seeds while learning about science and how farmers plant them to maximize production in the state.

Organizers say this is an opportunity for kids to experience summer camp all while learning about the state’s largest economic contribution.

“We are focusing on hands-on education, and so the kids are working directly with the seeds or directly examining the seeds, working with the plant,” said Samantha Olson. “They’re germinating the seeds, as well, so they’re doing a science experiment on which germination trial that we do works best for their seeds.”

Campers spent the afternoon participating in traditional camp activities like ziplining and archery.

