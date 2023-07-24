Four Winds Music & Art Festival takes place this weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Event host Zach Dresch and performer Nick Bader, both of whom are in the band Shock Value, joined Erik Thorstenson on Dakota News Now to preview this weekend’s Four Winds Music & Art Fest.

The festival takes place July 28-30 and is open to all ages. The festival began in 2016 as a one-night event but is now a three-night festival with 50 bands performing at three venues.

Three-day passes for the festival start at $40, and one-night-only tickets are just $20. Tickets can be purchased at fourwindsfest.com.

