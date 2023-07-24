Avera Medical Minute
Harrisburg teacher recognized with national award

Deb Rombough of Harrisburg High School was named the 2023 National ProStart Educator of Excellence in Industry Connections.
Deb Rombough of Harrisburg High School was named the 2023 National ProStart Educator of Excellence in Industry Connections.(South Dakota Retailers Association)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Harrisburg High School teacher has been recognized nationally for her work connecting students with hospitality industry leaders.

Deb Rombough was named the 2023 National ProStart Educator of Excellence in Industry Connections last week. Rombough received an award of $3,500.

“I just feel very fortunate to get to work with professionals within the hospitality and tourism industry and learners who are passionate and dedicated. It’s been an amazing ride so far,” said Rombough.

Rombough teaches Family and Consumer Sciences courses. Rombough combined real-world experiences with industry partnerships by having her students operate a successful coffee shop in the classroom in partnership with a local coffee shop, Coffea.

“Industry connections are a top focus of the ProStart program and Deb excels in creating learning opportunities with industry leaders for her students,” said South Dakota ProStart Coordinator Seanna Regynski.

ProStart is a nationwide high school career technical education program developed by the NRAEF that prepares high school students with career-ready culinary and restaurant management skills.

