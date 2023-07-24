How to cut down energy bills on hot days

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to Xcel Energy, home cooling can account for about half of summertime electric bills. Here are a few ways to save on energy expenses as temperatures rise this week.

Installing a programmable thermostat that raises the temperature when the house is empty and lowers it to a comfortable level when everyone comes home.

Running ceiling fans counterclockwise in the summer to circulate cooler air throughout the home.

Opening interior doors to improve the circulation of cool air inside.

Using a whole-house or attic fan to draw in cool nighttime air and push out hot air during the day.

Changing air conditioner filters and cleaning your air conditioner coils to improve efficiency.

Closing drapes and blinds during the heat of the day.

Turning off lights and electronics when they’re not in use.

Replacing incandescent bulbs with LEDs uses 75%-80% less energy than traditional bulbs and lasts 15% longer.