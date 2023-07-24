How to safely exercise outdoors in a heat wave

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Chris Reinstroffer is a fitness junkie who loves a brutal exercise challenge and runs at least six miles a day almost every day of the year, no matter the weather.

But on days like Monday when temperatures soar above 90, the Sioux Falls photographer stays away from the heat.

“At the end of the day, if you’re outside when it’s 80, 95, 100 degrees outside and you’re doing (personal training), you’re a savage,” Reistroffer told Dakota News Now.

“This isn’t for the faint of heart.”

A heat wave is hitting the Dakota News Now region — spanning central South Dakota to Southwest Minnesota and Northwest Iowa — with high temperatures predicted to be in the 90′s all week, and 100 degrees or more in some places.

While the summer is a popular time to get a good run or bike in, there are things we all need to keep in mind before hitting the pavement.

On average, about 700 Americans die of heat stroke every year. One way to become one of them is to exercise vigorously during the hottest days of the year, and especially the hottest times of those days.

So, the first thing to know about working out in the heat is knowing if you should be even out there, and when.

Beginners should avoid running outdoors on hot days. Try treadmills instead.

For non-beginners, early morning — the coolest part of the day — is the best time to jog or run outside.

“If you get your workout completed by 7 a.m., you’re going to cut your temperature by 20 to 25 degrees,” Reistroffer said.

The same is recommended for bikers.

“(At) 3 or 4 in the afternoon, the pavement is going to be 130, 140 degrees,” said Peter Oien, the general manager of Spoke-N-Sport bicycle shop in Sioux Falls. “The sun’s beating down. All of those things are going to make it much more strenuous on your body.”

Oien said that since they’re “in the air,” bicyclists may not notice how much they’re sweating compared to when they walk, run, or work in the garden.

“You are losing a lot of moisture, a lot of water, so make sure that you’re drinking quite frequently,” Oien said.

He recommends at least 20 to 25 ounces of water an hour — with electrolytes, if possible.

Reistroffer suggests drinking a gallon of water after a run, and a fair amount before it.

If you insist on exercising outside during the hottest time of the day, our running and biking experts recommend a “Camelbak,” which holds up to 70 ounces of water and is the easiest and best way to stay safe, and hydrated.

“If, while you’re running and you are thirsty, you’re already dehydrated before you began,” Reistroffer said. “So, I think that’s a really important thing to recognize.”

You should also find shaded areas, and stop to rest if you feel light-headed or dizzy. Bring your smart watch or cell phone not just to keep track of your personal training, but in case an emergency.

“Listening to your body is very important,” Reistroffer said.

