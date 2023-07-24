Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Matters of the State: Pipeline vs. property rights; South Dakota Trade missions

By Dakota News Now staff
Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On this week’s Matters of the State, we take a closer look at the push for a special session to examine eminent domain and property rights in South Dakota.

Rep. Jon Hansen (R-Dell Rapids) joins the program to discuss a petition filed last week to bring a special session, and the potential framework that lawmakers could consider if a special session happens. Rep. Carl Perry (R-Aberdeen) also weighs in on why he believes a special session is needed.

South Dakota Trade President & CEO Luke Lindberg stops by to discuss the latest work being done to facilitate international trade in South Dakota, including hosting a group from Japan for a West River beef trip and announcing an upcoming trade trip to Mexico City.

An amendment from Rep. Dusty Johnson to help South Dakota airports makes into the final House version of the FAA Reauthorization bill, while the South Dakota Board of Regents calls on Gov. Noem and the state legislature to help with another tuition freeze.

Matters of the State airs Sundays at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. on KSFY, and 10 a.m. on KOTA.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that happened in Milbank on Saturday...
One dead in single vehicle crash in Milbank
Authorities in Hanson County have identified the man who died after an ATV accident on July 14...
Name released in Hanson County fatal crash
Authorities in Jackson County are investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened on Saturday...
Jackson County head-on crash leaves one dead
The “Justice for Jacob James” movement is demanding the Sioux Falls police to release all video...
Minnesota man claims to have walked from Minneapolis to Sioux Falls
BBB warns of Craigslist contractor who fails to complete work
BBB: Online car dealership operating under fake South Dakota address scams buyer out of over $40,000

Latest News

Dakota Alliance 17U Girls Soccer Team Wins National Title
Midwest Battle Volleyball Tournament at Sanford Pentagon
Lot of volleyball talent converging on Sioux Falls
Sunday Night's Forecast with First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Merley
Matters of the State: Pipeline vs. property rights; South Dakota Trade missions