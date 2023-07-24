Miracle Treat Day to benefit Sanford Children’s Hospital

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Miracle Treat Day this week, thirty Dairy Queen locations in South Dakota and Minnesota will give a part of Blizzard sales to supporting kids at Sanford Children’s Hospital in Sioux Falls.

Miracle Treat Day is on July 27.

According to Sanford Health, at least $1 from every Blizzard sold on Miracle Treat Day will benefit patients at Sanford Children’s Hospital.

The money goes toward pediatric specialized equipment, programs like child life and art therapy, and direct child and family assistance.

“Miracle Treat Day helps Sanford Children’s provide hope and healing to each child we care for. Families can enjoy a treat on the sweetest day of the year while simultaneously helping kids in our region,” said Erin Sanderson, executive director of Sanford Health Foundation in Sioux Falls. “Every child who needs it deserves the best care, close to home, with access to specialized equipment. It’s events like Miracle Treat Day that help raise funds to make this possible.”

Miracle Treat Day helps raise $120,000 for Sanford Children’s every year, according to Sanford Health.

Participating Miracle Treat Day locations

Minnesota:

Pipestone: 301 8th Ave S.E.

Worthington: 1640 Humiston Ave.

South Dakota:

Aberdeen: 2416 6th Ave. S.E.

Brandon: 201 S Splitrock

Brookings: 520 22nd Ave.

Canton: 101 N. Lawler St.

Chamberlain: 1960 E. King Ave.

Dell Rapids: 404 N. Hwy 77

De Smet: 207 US Hwy 14 W

Eagle Butte: Hwy 212

Groton: 11 E. Hwy 12

Hartford: 704 S. Western Ave

Huron: 165 S. Lincoln Ave. S.W.

Madison: 117 Second St. N.E.

Miller: 1502 N. Broadway Ave.

Mitchell: Southside Plaza 1501 W. Havens St.

Mobridge: 407 E. Grand Crossing

Pierre: 519 W. Sioux Ave.

Redfield: 820 W. Third St.

Sioux Falls: 204 N. Kiwanis Ave.; 2100 S. Minnesota Ave.; 4407 E. 10th St.; 57th & Western; 5420 W. 26th St.

Sisseton: 418 Hickory St. E.

Tea: 725 N. Heritage Pkwy

Vermillion: 905 E. Cherry St.

Watertown: 115 Ninth Ave. S.E.

Winner: 1014 E. Fifth St. Yankton: 1917 Broadway Ave.

