Monday Munchies: La Plaza Fiesta

By Elle Dickau
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - La Plaza Fiesta is offering up authentic Mexican food with a resort-style presentation.

“It started here, and we went with a resort theme so that you feel like you’re on vacation in Mexico, but you get an experience in South Dakota,” said Krystal Hernandez.

Their specialty dishes have customers coming back for more.

“Our molcajete is one of the top sellers, and that’s served in a lava rock with steak, chicken, pork, shrimp and Mexican chorizo, and it’s all mixed with cactus, peppers, onions and tomatoes, then it is served with rice and beans,” said Hernandez.

Even with some big changes coming their way, they are confident that they will continue to grow within the community.

“We have some really big changes. Myself and my husband Daniel are going to kind of back off now and give our shares to our brother Antonio who is already an owner. He and the rest of the guys are gonna take off like rockets where they have super big ideas, and then they’re gonna take off and keep it going,” Hernandez said.

La Plaza Fiesta is the perfect place to stop for a resort experience close to home!

The Sioux Falls restaurant is at 521 W. 85th St.

