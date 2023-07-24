Mountain lion spotted in southwest Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to Sioux Falls Animal Control, a home surveillance camera captured a mountain lion in the city on Sunday.

The department stated that they were announcing the sighting “out of an abundance of caution” and believe there is no threat to the public.

“Mountain lions have passed through this area before and are usually doing just that,” said Animal Control Supervisor Patty Beckman.

Call 911 if you spot a mountain lion.

On Saturday, the Miner County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post that a mountain lion was seen near a golf course on the edge of Howard, South Dakota.

