Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Mountain lion spotted in southwest Sioux Falls

Stock photo of mountain lion; this is not the one involved in the March 18, 2023, attack.
Stock photo of a mountain lion — this is not the one spotted July 23.(Eric Kilby / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to Sioux Falls Animal Control, a home surveillance camera captured a mountain lion in the city on Sunday.

The department stated that they were announcing the sighting “out of an abundance of caution” and believe there is no threat to the public.

“Mountain lions have passed through this area before and are usually doing just that,” said Animal Control Supervisor Patty Beckman.

Call 911 if you spot a mountain lion.

On Saturday, the Miner County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post that a mountain lion was seen near a golf course on the edge of Howard, South Dakota.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that happened in Milbank on Saturday...
One dead in single vehicle crash in Milbank
Authorities in Hanson County have identified the man who died after an ATV accident on July 14...
Name released in Hanson County fatal crash
Early Saturday morning, first responders were called to the area of South Sycamore Avenue and...
UPDATE: Name released in fatal Sioux Falls motorcycle crash
Authorities in Jackson County are investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened on Saturday...
Jackson County head-on crash leaves one dead
The “Justice for Jacob James” movement is demanding the Sioux Falls police to release all video...
Minnesota man claims to have walked from Minneapolis to Sioux Falls

Latest News

Jewett and Crossley remain in the Minnehaha County Jail from earlier arrest charges, according...
Two suspects indicted in Sioux Falls homicide
Francis Lange pleaded guilty but mentally ill to a triple homicide in Scotland, South Dakota.
Tyndall man sentenced to life in prison for triple homicide
A Bryant man was arrested for driving under the influence after crashing into an apartment...
Drunk driver crashes into apartments near Bryant, injures two residents
Deb Rombough of Harrisburg High School was named the 2023 National ProStart Educator of...
Harrisburg teacher recognized with national award