Porch and garage burn in Sioux Falls structure fire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - No injuries were reported at a structure fire on North Galaxy Lane on Monday morning.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue was dispatched to the 3800 block of N. Galaxy Lane at 8 a.m. on Monday. Metro Communications advised that the front porch was on fire, and upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from the front of the home and the garage.

The fire was extinguished in approximately 15 minutes. A search of the home ensured all occupants were out and no injuries were reported. Crews spent another hour on the scene extinguishing hot spots.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue was supported by Sioux Falls Police Department, Patient Care EMS, Metro Communications, Xcel Energy, MidAmerican Energy, and the Red Cross.

The home did not have a sprinkler system and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

