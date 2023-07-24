SF organizations working to provide back-to-school supplies

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -With the inflated cost of school supplies many organizations throughout Sioux Falls are working to help students and teachers.

The Banquet in Sioux Falls plays a key role each year hosting ‘Project SOS’ that helps to provide school supplies and backpacks to students in the Sioux Falls area.

Andrew Hewitt, The Banquet director of development & marketing discussed just how many students they serve each year.

“Last year we gave away around 6,000 backpacks. I know people think of backpack distributions and they think ‘oh just a truckload or something’ but no it is a huge operation,” said Andrew Hewitt, The Banquet director of development & marketing.

Several volunteers help to fill these backpacks each year, with the O’ Gorman football team stepping up today.

Senior at O’ Gorman High School, Dylan Majeres says volunteer work like this helps to build team bonding while supporting a great cause.

“We are taking backpacks and we are filling them with all the essential school supplies like pencils, notebooks, folders, and we’re setting up the kids that are going to use these for success in the classroom,” said Dylan Majeres, Senior at O’Gorman High School.

With inflation and the price of supplies he says he knows firsthand how crucial this can be for students.

“If you start put the school year behind on school supplies it just makes catching up on schoolwork that much harder. If you do not have enough notebooks to keep track of all your notes in class, then you are just set behind and you start the school year behind,” said Majeres.

The Salvation Army in Sioux Falls is another organization that works to help students prepare for the school year in a unique way.

“We provide back to school clothing to children; we take them out shopping at Kohl’s,” said Major Marlys Anderson, SF Salvation Army.

With 40 gift cards left for students who qualify, this can go a long way in helping students feel ready for a new school year.

“Having correct clothes and not being made fun of and things like that because of their clothing, and our kids that we work with, they all qualify for something like that, they need the clothing o be able to succeed,” said Anderson.

With the goal of both organizations to help the community especially during a time of inflation.

“If it’s a tight financial situation for the parents to be able to get those school supplies, it just takes a little bit of a load of and makes it easier,” said Hewitt.

The first backpack distribution will take place August 1st at The Banquet.

