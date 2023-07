SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Rick Tupper joined Dakota News Now to talk about the Sioux Falls Airshow happening this weekend.

The United States Air Force Thunderbirds are heading to the show.

The show runs July 29 - 30 and is free.

For a schedule of events and other details, visit siouxfallsairshow.com/.

