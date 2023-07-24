Sioux Falls wins third consecutive South Dakota State Little League Championship

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The fourth South Dakota State Little Championship for the Sioux Falls Little League program may long be remembered as one of its most special.

That’s because, in their first chance to host in Sioux Falls, they defended their home turf.

Carter Chapman connected on a two-run homerun in the first inning that proved to be the difference in the title game against Capital City, with Harrison Nickles and Ryan Henry combining on the mound to shut down the Pierre team after giving up an early run, leading Sioux Falls to a 3-1 victory on Saturday afternoon at the Sanford Diamonds.

It’s Sioux Falls’ third consecutive state title and sends them to the Midwest Regional in Whitestown, Indiana, August 4th through the 11th where they’ll compete for a chance to qualify for the Little League World Series in Williamsport, PA.

