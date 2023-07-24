Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Sioux Falls wins third consecutive South Dakota State Little League Championship

Defeat Capital City 3-1
Defeat Capital City (Pierre) 3-1
By Zach Borg
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The fourth South Dakota State Little Championship for the Sioux Falls Little League program may long be remembered as one of its most special.

That’s because, in their first chance to host in Sioux Falls, they defended their home turf.

Carter Chapman connected on a two-run homerun in the first inning that proved to be the difference in the title game against Capital City, with Harrison Nickles and Ryan Henry combining on the mound to shut down the Pierre team after giving up an early run, leading Sioux Falls to a 3-1 victory on Saturday afternoon at the Sanford Diamonds.

It’s Sioux Falls’ third consecutive state title and sends them to the Midwest Regional in Whitestown, Indiana, August 4th through the 11th where they’ll compete for a chance to qualify for the Little League World Series in Williamsport, PA.

Click on the video viewer for today’s highlights and reaction!

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The “Justice for Jacob James” movement is demanding the Sioux Falls police to release all video...
Minnesota man claims to have walked from Minneapolis to Sioux Falls
Early Saturday morning, first responders were called to the area of South Sycamore Avenue and...
One dead in Sioux Falls single motorcycle crash
South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that happened in Milbank on Saturday...
One dead in single vehicle crash in Milbank
Authorities in Hanson County have identified the man who died after an ATV accident on July 14...
Name released in Hanson County fatal crash
Governor Krisi Noem announced that Chas Olson will be the new Executive Director of the South...
Gov. Noem appoints new Director of SD Housing

Latest News

Corbin Erickson celebrates feature win at I-90 Speedway
Big wins on the dirt at I-90 Speedway
Sioux Falls Storm quarterback Lorenzo Brown on the run in the IFL playoffs against Massachusetts
Storm storm back to stun Massachusetts in IFL Playoffs
Capital City Little League (Pierre) advances to State Championship Game with 10-0 win over...
Capital City eliminates Rapid City to advance to Little League State Championship
Tabor wins Region 4B Legion Championship
Tabor earns final spot in State B Legion Baseball Tournament