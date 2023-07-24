Sunny and Hot

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’ll see decreasing cloud cover around the region this morning and plenty of sunshine later on today. Highs will range from the low 90s in the east to the upper 90s out west. The wind will stay fairly light today. Overnight, a few clouds will roll through the region. Lows will drop into the mid to upper 60s.

Tuesday is looking like a similar day across the region with highs in the 90s for everyone. We’ll be even hotter out to the west, especially by Wednesday with highs in the triple digits for some of us! There will be slight chances for some thunderstorms to bubble up in the heat of the day. The toasty weather continues Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 90s and triple digits again. Friday is looking not as hot, but we’ll still be well into the 90s around most of the region.

Over the weekend, we’ll bring in chances for a few showers and thunderstorms with highs dropping into the upper 80s and low 90s. Next week is looking not as hot with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

